West Virginia free fishing weekend to take place June 12, 13

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- West Virginia's Free Fishing Weekend will take place June 12 and 13.

Residents and non-residents will be able to fish in West Virginia for free, without a license during this weekend.

“Each summer, more and more people of all ages are getting out, enjoying the world-class fishing we have to offer, and taking in the magnificent outdoors that we are blessed with in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “As someone who’s been a fisherman my whole life and knows the kind of joy and memories fishing can provide, I couldn’t be prouder of this great event, and that’s why we’re always looking for ways to introduce more West Virginians to this wonderful pastime.”

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock channel catfish large enough to catch in 59 lakes around the state in preparation for the weekend.

For more information about fishing in the Mountain state, click here.