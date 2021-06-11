A week of much needed rainfall, but have we received it been too much?

After experiencing the second driest spring in the last two decades, the calls for rain have finally been answered.

We are just 11 days into June and spots like Beckley have already received more rain than they saw in the entire month of May.

But even with all the rain we have received this week, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) still expanded the abnormally dry conditions to more portions of the two Virginias on Thursday.

According to Hydrologist Nick Fillo with the National Weather Service, the data for that drought monitor runs through Tuesday.

"Coordination for the drought monitor begins early in the week, on Monday. By Tuesday we have pretty much wrapped up our coordination. So looking at this past week, a lot of the rain that we have experienced fell after that coordination period ended." Nick Fillo, Hydrologist for the National Weather Service

For farmers, they need normal weather patterns for a successful season. Extreme weather patterns like this week is a setback for them said Tazewell County Extension Agent John Blankenship.

"There can be too little rain in a drought situation, where the grass doesn't grow (and) there can be too much rain on the farm. Especially if it is flooding, it can cause erosion and loss of the top soil, the minerals (and) the nutrients that we need for the grass the grow." John Blankenship, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent

While this week's rainfall will likely bring much needed relief from the drier conditions, a lot of data has to be analyzed according to Hydrologist Nick Fillo with the National Weather Service.

"The drought monitor actually takes into account the water level in rivers and creeks. It takes into account soil moisture. It takes into account the growing conditions of crops. Rather growth of those crops are average for what is expected for that time of year." Nick Fillo, Hydrologist for the National Weather Service

The new drought monitor map will be released by the USGS on Thursday of next week.

