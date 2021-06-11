ACLU in West Virginia sues House over open meetings law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is seeking to void four laws that it claims were passed in violation of open meetings laws during the pandemic. In a lawsuit filed this week, the group alleges lawmakers knowingly violated a transparency law when the public’s access to the Capitol building was restricted and an audio feed for a committee meeting malfunctioned. Attorneys argue the committee should not have met while the audio feed was not available to the public. During that time, four bills were passed by the committee and later became law. The ACLU of West Virginia argues the laws should be voided.