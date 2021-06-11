Area athletes bring home Class AA State Track & Field championships

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Class AA track and field athletes ran between raindrops all day at the state meet in Charleston.

But, for a handful of area competitors, it couldn't stop them from taking home gold in their respective events.

In his first season of competitive track, Bluefield's Jacorian Green claimed the 200 meter title, turning in a time of 23.00 seconds. The junior also finished third in the 100 meter event.

Westside's Daniel Reed brought home the victory in High Jump, clearing the bar at six feet to top the competition. He also stood on the podium for the second place finish in the Long Jump.

Nicholas County's Natalie Barr chased down PikeView's Erin O'Sullivan in the Girls 800 meter race, for a one-two finish. Barr ran the event in 2:24.51, while O'Sullivan gutted out a 2:25.49.

It was a solid day for Shady Spring's Boys relay teams, as well. The 4x800 meter squad finished third, while the 4x400 meter group claimed fourth place.

In the Boys team rankings, the Beavers led all area squads with 20 points, landing them in tenth. Nicholas Cunty's Girls finished in seventh with 27 points, with PikeView close behind in tenth with 15 points.

Full results from the Class AA meet can be found here.