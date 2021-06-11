Booing of anti-racism gesture reinforces need to take a knee

BURTON-ON-TRENT, England (AP) — England players have been pleading with fans to stop booing when they take a knee before games. The disregard of the reasons for performing the anti-racism gesture has created a disconnect with many soccer fans viewing it as a political act. There has even been a intervention from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office. The message says he doesn’t want to hear booing ahead of England’s European Championship opener against Croatia on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. England forward Raheem Sterling says if you can’t understand the meaning behind taking a knee then “it’s a real disappointment.”