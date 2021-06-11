Class A Track & Field state meet completed despite weather delays

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A handful of area Class A track & field athletes placed highly in Thursday's state meet.

On Wednesday night, Summers County's Ian Gardner turned in a second place finish in the Boys 400 meter dash, running through the line with a time of 51.57. James Monroe's Braydie Carr finished sixth in the event.

The Lady Mavericks' Lilly Jackson turned in a time of 1:06.54 in the 400 meter dash for fourth place.

Kaiden Pack earned Greenbrier West some points with his fifth place finish in the 300 meter hurdles, turning in a time of 43.11. The Cavaliers' 4x100 meter relay team also finished sixth.

You can find a full set of team and individual results here.