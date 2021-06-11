Downpours could lead to overflowing creeks & streams through this evening

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire WVVA viewing area through tonight.

A cold front making its way through the area this afternoon will bring widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially from now up until 10PM or so tonight.

Though severe weather is looking unlikely, with plenty of moisture available, torrential rain will be our main concern through sunset.

Slow moving downpours could create rapid rises in creeks and streams through tonight, please stay weather aware and don't dry to drive through high water! We'll otherwise stay mild and muggy overnight with lows falling into the 60s and areas of fog into early Saturday morning.

Another cold front will be approaching us as we move into the weekend, keeping the chance of hit-or-miss showers and t-storms around into Saturday and Sunday,

We could still see locally heavy rain lead to localized flooding issues in certain spots through the weekend. By the beginning of next week, we look a bit less humid, cooler and drier! Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!