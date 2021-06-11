End of an era: American will drop its in-flight magazine

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The longest-running in-flight magazine on a major airline is nearing its final flight. American Airlines says it is dropping the American Way magazine after a 55-year run. An airline spokeswoman said Friday that American will retire the magazine and its online version at the end of June. American Way started as an annual publication but eventually turned into a monthly. It has an assortment of feature stories and other items like airport terminal maps. But fewer passengers read in-flight magazines these days, preferring to browse on their phones, tablets and laptops.