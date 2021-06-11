Europe’s top prosecutor urges Bulgarians to report graft

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The European Union’s top prosecutor has urged Bulgarians to report serious corruption-related crimes to a newly created EU body empowered to prosecute and bring to justice suspected perpetrators of crimes in the 22 participating member states. Laura Kovesi spoke Friday after meetings with Bulgarian authorities aimed at the rapid selection of six new candidates from Bulgaria to become delegated prosecutors after her office declared the previous ones unfit for the job. Bulgaria has repeatedly been reprimanded by its EU partners for failing to effectively fight corruption. Transparency International, a corruption watchdog, has declared the Balkan country the most corrupt in the 27-nation bloc.