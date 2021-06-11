EXPLAINER: What will change under Israel’s new government?

JERUSALEM (AP) — If all goes according to plan, Israel will swear in a new government on Sunday, putting an end to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12-year rule and a political crisis that led to four elections in less than two years. The next government, which will be led by the ultranationalist Naftali Bennett, has vowed to chart a new course aimed at healing the country’s divisions and restoring a sense of normalcy. The coalition consists of eight parties from across Israel’s political spectrum, including a small Arab party that has made history by joining a government for the first time. But if even one party bolts, the government would be at risk of collapse.