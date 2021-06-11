Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Western Greenbrier County

…THE FLASH FLOOD IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY EVENING HAS EXPIRED…

…A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH

THIS EVENING…

* Portions of Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the

following areas, in Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Appomattox,

Bath, Buckingham and Rockbridge. In southeast West Virginia,

Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier.

* From Noon EDT today through this evening

* A weak cold front will drift southward into central and southern

Virginia on Friday. This frontal system will combine with a broad

upper low pressure system located across the eastern Tennessee

Valley and a moist tropical air mass present across the region.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop

across the region early Friday afternoon and expand in areal

coverage and intensity through the afternoon. The thunderstorms

will be slow moving and efficient rain producers. Areas that see

repeated thunderstorms or very heavy rainfall over a short period

of time could quickly experience flooding and/or flash flooding.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.