Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH

THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of North Carolina…Virginia and southeast West Virginia,

including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC,

Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. In Virginia,

Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Campbell, Carroll, Charlotte, Craig,

Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Halifax, Henry, Montgomery,

Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke and Wythe. In southeast

West Virginia, Mercer, Monroe and Summers.

* From Noon EDT today through this evening

* A weak cold front will drift southward into central and southern

Virginia on Friday. This frontal system will combine with a broad

upper low pressure system located across the eastern Tennessee

Valley and a moist tropical air mass present across the region.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop

across the region early Friday afternoon and expand in areal

coverage and intensity through the afternoon. The thunderstorms

will be slow moving and efficient rain producers. Areas that see

repeated thunderstorms or very heavy rainfall over a short period

of time could quickly experience flooding and/or flash flooding.