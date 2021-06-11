Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Monroe County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH
THIS EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of North Carolina…Virginia and southeast West Virginia,
including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC,
Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. In Virginia,
Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Campbell, Carroll, Charlotte, Craig,
Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Halifax, Henry, Montgomery,
Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke and Wythe. In southeast
West Virginia, Mercer, Monroe and Summers.
* From Noon EDT today through this evening
* A weak cold front will drift southward into central and southern
Virginia on Friday. This frontal system will combine with a broad
upper low pressure system located across the eastern Tennessee
Valley and a moist tropical air mass present across the region.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop
across the region early Friday afternoon and expand in areal
coverage and intensity through the afternoon. The thunderstorms
will be slow moving and efficient rain producers. Areas that see
repeated thunderstorms or very heavy rainfall over a short period
of time could quickly experience flooding and/or flash flooding.