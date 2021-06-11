Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Smyth County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southwest Virginia,

including the following areas, Smyth and Tazewell.

* From Noon EDT today through this evening

* A cold front will drift southward into central and southern

Virginia this evening. Fueled by deep moisture ahead of the front,

scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon

and evening across the region. The stronger thunderstorms will be

capable of producing locally heavy rainfall at rates of 2 to 3

inches per hour. Flash flooding may occur where storms move very

slowly or pass repeatedly over the same locations.