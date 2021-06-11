Flash Flood Watch until FRI 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and West Virginia,

including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd,

Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Gallia,

Jackson OH, Lawrence OH and Meigs. In West Virginia, Boone,

Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Jackson WV, Kanawha,

Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette,

Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh,

Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane,

Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas,

Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Upshur,

Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming.

* Through this evening.

* Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop again Friday.

Due to high moisture and slow storm motions, storms could produce

1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. Locally higher

amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible. As a result, flash flooding

will be possible, especially in areas with saturated soils from

heavy rain in recent days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&