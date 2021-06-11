Flash Flooding is a BIG concern for Friday

All of our viewing area is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH. These will remain active until 12AM Saturday.

The northern half of our area is under a MODERATE Risk for Excessive Rainfall while the southern half is under a SLIGHT risk.

Widespread rain with scattered thunderstorms are in store again today. Best timing for heavy downpours will be this afternoon and evening.

During your morning drive you may run into some light to moderate rain and patchy fog. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and we are still feeling muggy out there. High temperatures today will be in the 70s for most.

We have a low pressure system nearby and a frontal system from the north that continues to head closer to home. Both of these will provide widespread rain and heavy downpours. Storms are likely today (especially in the late afternoon-evening), but we aren't expecting anything severe for our area. Main threats though are heavy downpours and lightning. When thunder roars, go indoors and turn around don't drown are the main statements to remember today.

As always our WVVA Weather App will notify you of any flooding issues, but here is a list of our meteorologists and what times they work so you can check their social media pages for updates.

Tonight we hold onto scattered showers. Low temperatures once again in the 60s with patchy fog developing.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

This weekend we are looking at showers and storms still, but we aren't thinking we will see as many heavy downpours. This will help limit the flood threat, but the flooding potential isn't completely zero. We are under a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall for Saturday. We have received a lot of rain for some spots, so localized high water issues are possible throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Expect some sun to close the weekend with a few showers hanging around. High temperatures throughout the weekend will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and even the 50s for some spots.

On Flag Day (Monday) we should see lots of sun, but a few showers are still possible. Biggest changes for next week will be drier weather and a little cooler.