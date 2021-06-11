Germany approves plan to improve oversight of supply chains

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers have approved legislation meant to ensure that big companies see that human rights are respected throughout their supply chains. The plan approved Friday is set to take effect from 2023. It will apply initially to companies with 3,000 or more employees, and from 2024 to companies with 1,000 employees. Companies are supposed to keep an eye on their delivery chains and, when they find evidence of abuses, work to remedy them. The legislation will require companies to put in place an internal complaints procedure allowing people affected by their or an associate’s activities, or those of an indirect supplier, to register concerns.