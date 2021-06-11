Graham boys remain undefeated, claim Southwest District soccer title

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On a rain-soaked East River Soccer Complex pitch, the G-Men held off visiting Richlands 3-2 to retain the Southwest District soccer title.

The match was all knotted 1-1 at halftime. But, two quick strikes from Ben Morgan and Carter Nipper put Graham in the driver's seat for the remainder of the match.

The G-Men have yet to lose this season, as they improve to 11-0.

Both squads will advance to next week's Region 2D Tournament.