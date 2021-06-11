Harris to tout child care funding and payments to families

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit a child care center to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to expand child care and relieve the financial pressures of parenthood. Harris on Friday plans to discuss new guidance on $15 billion in grants to support child care programs, forthcoming payments to families from the child tax credit and a separate credit to help parents pay for care. The outreach is part of the continued implementation of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Administration officials expect that several million families will benefit from the assistance. Harris will outline the guidance at the CentroNía child care center in Washington.