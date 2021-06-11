Heavy rains soak parts of Appalachia, northern Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Flooding caused by heavy rainfall in a swath of the South this week led to drenched farmland, warnings of dam and levee collapses, fires, water rescues and damaged homes. Storms carrying soaking rain have passed through Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia this week. During the past two days, parts of northwest Mississippi received rainfall amounts of up to 12 inches or more. Flash flood advisories were in effect for much of West Virginia on Friday.