Lisbon mayor criticized for sharing Russian dissidents’ data

MADRID (AP) — The mayor of Lisbon has come under fire after admitting that municipal employees shared with Russian officials personal details of at least three Lisbon-based dissidents who organized protests in support of Alexei Navalny, the imprisoned Russian opposition leader. The municipal government obtained the personal data when the three Russian activists applied to hold a rally in the Portuguese capital against Navalny’s arrest in January. Lisbon Mayor Fernando Medina apologized for what he said was an “unfortunate mistake.” His political opposition has called for the mayor to resign. Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy has blamed the controversy on attention-seeking activists.