Man mistaken for intruder fatally shot by best friend

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man mistaken for an intruder was fatally shot by his best friend in Virginia. Sheriff’s Maj. William Knott told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that Matthew Sharpf and his family were asleep Tuesday night when Jonathan Hankins showed up unexpectedly, banging on the side of the house. Knott says Sharpf saw the silhouette of a person outside, and a shot fired through the front door struck and killed Hankins. Knott says it doesn’t appear that Sharpf meant to fire the gun. He was charged with voluntary manslaughter and released on an unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing was set for July 26.