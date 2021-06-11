May Student of the Month: Alyssa Lee

WVVA is proud to join Cole Chevy to honor students and teachers of the Two Virginias.

Our May Student of the Month is Alyssa Lee at Richlands High School.

Alyssa is a multi-sport athlete at RHS and plans to go into the medical field after school.

Administrators there say she is a star student -- athletically and academically.

"As far as her grades, she's a top notch student," said Kim Ringstaff, Principal at Richlands High School. "She's been very successful in the online setting, which is wonderful. I also know her on the volleyball court, the basketball court, and watching her play softball right now - so she's a real go-getter. She sparks the team, ans she works hard at everything she does."

Congratulations, Alyssa!

WVVA looks forward to honoring students and teachers again during the next school year.