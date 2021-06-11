May Teacher of the Month: Sandra Felts

WVVA is proud to join Cole Chevy to Honor Students and Teachers of the Two Virginias.

Our May Teacher of the Month is Sandra Felts at Kimball Elementary School.

She's retiring this year, but friends and colleagues say that didn't stop her from fully embracing virtual learning during the pandemic.

In the last few weeks of her career - she says it's the kids of McDowell County that kept her going.

"I've always enjoyed working with children," she said. "I was raised in a family with lots of cousins and relatives, so it was just kind of a natural thing that I was drawn to teaching."

Congratulations, Mrs. Felts!

WVVA looks forward to honoring students and teachers again during the next school year.