WVVA Television, a dominant NBC affiliate in Bluefield, WV, has an opportunity for an ambitious and motivated Multimedia Journalist to find, shoot, edit and report news.

You must be a self-starter who can track down news and report it on air, online and across our station's social media and mobile platforms. We are looking for a hard-working, creative journalist who can tell compelling stories rather than simply write news copy.

Your ability to dig deep into a variety of topics and tell a story concisely and creatively is key, along with cultivating sources. If this sounds like you, come join our team!

A degree in journalism or communications is preferred.

WVVA Television is a Quincy Media station.

Please send your link to your reel, cover letter, resume and references to:

Wesley Armstead, News Director at warmstead@wvva.com. WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.