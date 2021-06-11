Ortiz, Virginia look to continue momentum vs Dallas Baptist

Devin Ortiz cemented his spot in Virginia baseball lore in a win-or-go-home game that allowed the Cavaliers to advance to this weekend’s NCAA super regional. The senior embodies the resiliency the Cavaliers have demonstrated during a dramatic turnaround to their season. Virginia won four straight games in the NCAA Tournament regional last week when Ortiz pitched four shutout innings in his first career start and then hit a walk-off home run in the 10th to beat Old Dominion 4-3. Virginia will face Dallas Baptist in the super regional starting Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina.