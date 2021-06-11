Plans for movie on New Zealand mosque attacks draw criticism

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tentative plans for a movie recounting the response of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to a gunman’s slaughter of Muslim worshippers drew criticism in New Zealand for not focusing on the victims of the attacks. Hollywood news outlet Deadline reported that Australian actor Rose Byrne was set to play Ardern in the movie “They Are Us.” New Zealander Andrew Niccol would write and direct the project that was being shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers. The movie would be set in the days after the 2019 attacks in which 51 people were killed at two Christchurch mosques.