Redistricting committees named in West Virginia legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia legislative leaders on Thursday named the committees in charge of the state’s redistricting process. Members of the Senate and House redistricting committees will host public hearings across the state this summer to hear feedback on redrawing political lines. Lawmakers will decide on how to split the state into two congressional districts, down from the current three. U.S. Census Bureau data released in April showed that West Virginia’s long population slide cost the state its third congressional seat.