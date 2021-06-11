Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Williams wins Pulitzer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Michael Paul Williams of the Richmond Times-Dispatch has won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary. The veteran journalist was awarded one of journalism’s highest honors Friday for a series of “penetrating and historically insightful columns” about the process of dismantling the city’s Confederate monuments. Williams’ winning work was written after the murder of George Floyd, which sparked the removal of monuments to Confederates, colonizers and tyrants around the world. Debate over the issue was particularly resonant, and painful, in Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy. Williams said his reaction to the news was utter disbelief, followed by tears.