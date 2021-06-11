Tire tracks mar rainbow-colored Pride crosswalk in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — City workers in Reno plan to keep repairing a rainbow-colored Pride Month crosswalk that was marred by tire tracks after it was painted this week under the Reno Arch. Meanwhile, police are investigating the damage as a property destruction crime. City Councilman Devon Reese told the Reno Gazette Journal that city officials believe the black burnout tire marks were intentionally left late Tuesday to mar the colorful crossing. The rainbow colors mark LGBTQ Pride Month. Reese says the site will be maintained through June and July to as a symbol of hope for the community.