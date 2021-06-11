UN rights chief warns of escalating violence in Myanmar

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief is warning of a military buildup in parts of Myanmar and rising violence, with the army using heavy weapons against armed groups as well as civilian targets, including Christian churches. Michelle Bachelet says more than 108,000 people have fled their homes in eastern Kayah state in the last three weeks, and her office cited “credible reports” that security forces have shelled civilian homes and churches there while blocking access for humanitarian aid. Her office cited reports that at least 860 people have been killed by security forces since the military seized power from an elected government in February.