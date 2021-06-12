A few more showers and storms for Sunday, with more refreshing weather to follow

The long work week of showers and thunderstorms have followed us into the weekend, as another cold front approaches the two Virginias.

The rain has been less widespread Saturday, than over the past several days. Most of the showers and storms have been confined to our eastern slopes, along and east of I-77.

We do have enough moisture in place for these storms to produce heavier downpours and possibly cause some isolated flash flooding issues. Do not attempt to drive through any flooded roadways, remember to "turn around, don't drown".

After sunset, showers and storms should gradually decrease in coverage, with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. Temperatures overnight will fall into the low-mid 60s.

We will start Sunday off with a few clouds and possibly some patchy fog in spots. Otherwise, it will be a quiet start to the second half of the weekend.

The same can not be said for Sunday afternoon, as a cold front will cross the two Virginias into the afternoon and evening, allowing for more showers and thunderstorms to develop. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

There will be enough instability Sunday afternoon for the possibility of a stronger to severe storm. The main concern Sunday will still be the flash flooding threat from any heavier downpours.

If any strong to severe storm does form, damaging winds will also be a concern in regards to the severe weather threat.

The cold front will exit the region Sunday night, allowing for calmer weather to begin the upcoming work week.

We look cooler, less humid and drier next week. Tune into WVVA News at 6 and 11 tonight for a look at your full 10-day forecast.