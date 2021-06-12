Aid groups appeal to G-7 for cash to get shots into arms

FALMOUTH, England (AP) — Public health experts and humanitarian groups are calling for money, increased vaccine production and logistical support to help developing countries where the virus is still raging. They say rich nations must do more than just donate surplus vaccines if they hope to end the COVID-19 pandemic. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped leaders of the Group of Seven nations meeting in England will agree to provide at least 1 billion vaccine doses for poorer countries. The G-7 leaders continue to debate other forms of vaccine aid. While almost half of the G-7’s combined population has received at least one dose of vaccine, the worldwide figure is less than 13%.