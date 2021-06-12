Class AAA State Track Meet closes out 2021 Season.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WVVA)- The 2021 WVSSAC Track and Field season closed out in Charleston on Saturday.

Several local athletes showed out at Laidley Field at the University of Charleston. Oak Hill's Kiya Babkirk came in 5th in the Girls 300 Meter Dash. Woodrow Wilson's Kyndall Ince placed 6th for Girls Long Jump. Greenbrier East's Lanty Rose finished 6th in the Bys High ump, while his Spartan teammate Gabriel Paxton placed 7th in the Boys 100 Meter Hurdle.

Woodrow Wilson came in second place in the Boys 4x100 Shuttle Hurdle. That team was comprised of Hezekyiah Creasy, Jacobe Harville, Keenan Cook, and Ty'lai Kimball.

