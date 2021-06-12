Concord University participates in state wide “College Bound Saturday”

ATHENS W. VA. (WVVA) - Concord University participated in an event on Saturday designed to help students prepare to go to college.

The event was part of "College Bound Saturday" which took place at several universities across the state.

The purpose of the day was to help students fill out the federal financial aid form known as FAFSA.

Sarah Beasley, the Dean of Students and Vice President of student affairs at Concord, said they believe education can transform lives, so they want to do everything they can to make college accessible for all students.

"We know college isn't cheap, but there's a lot of financial aid available out there to students, um and the FAFSA is is really important, the first step to to help make that aid available to students," said Beasley.

BEasley said any student who missed out on today's event but still needs help filling out the FAFSA can contact or stop by the admissions office.

The school is open 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Monday - Friday.