Early voting starts in NY, candidates urge people to polls

NEW YORK (AP) — Candidates in New York City’s heavily contested Democratic mayoral primary are urging people to go to the polls in the coming days as early voting kicks off. The start of early voting in the state Saturday marks the homestretch to primary election day on June 22. As some candidates voted, others spoke at a get-out-the-vote rally. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has topped some recent polls, though the 13-candidate race remains tight. Other top contenders include 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, city Comptroller Scott Stringer and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley.