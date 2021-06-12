French far-left chief floured in march against far right

PARIS (AP) — France’s far-left leader got a faceful of flour at the start of a Paris march Saturday against “the ideas of the far right.” The event is taking place a week before local elections and ahead of next year’s presidential voting that is widely expected to put far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the final round. Unions, associations and leftist political parties in France have called for demonstrations around France. Hundreds marched in Paris, where lawmaker Jean-Luc Melenchon got hit with a sack of flour. Earlier this week, President Emmanuel Macron got slapped while greeting a crowd in southeast France.