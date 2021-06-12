Go green or go bipartisan? Biden’s big infrastructure choice

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s hope of pouring billions of dollars into green infrastructure investments is running into the political obstacle of winning over Republican votes. Biden wants his infrastructure package to include ways to fight climate change. But Republicans oppose that approach. As negotiations unfold in Congress in search of a bipartisan deal, the White House may need to choose. Key Democrats want to quit negotiating with Republicans, calling it a waste of time. Biden’s team is still fighting for his climate change priorities and for the Republican votes.