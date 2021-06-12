Israeli police say woman with knife shot dead in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a private security guard at a checkpoint near Jerusalem has shot and killed a woman who allegedly planned to carry out a stabbing attack. The police said in a statement Saturday that the guard at the Qalandia checkpoint north of Jerusalem saw the woman with a knife and shot her. Videos showed the woman lying on the ground at the Israeli side of the crossing. Her identity was not immediately revealed. Qalandia is the main crossing point for Palestinian residents of the West Bank entering Israel. It was closed following the incident. Palestinians have launched stabbing and car-ramming attacks against Israelis in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem before, but attacks waned recently.