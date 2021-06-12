Making history: The scramble to document presidents’ summits

Making history: The scramble to document presidents’ summitsNew
If President Joe Biden has any private words with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at their meeting next week, U.S. interpreters and diplomats will be standing by to document their high-stakes encounter. It’s a decades-old system meant to ensure that senior officials, and ultimately history, have a record of what American presidents say to international leaders. And it’s one that held up — mostly — even under former President Donald Trump, including when he confiscated the notes taken by his American interpreter at a private meeting with Putin in 2017. A former official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press of the swift steps Americans took to preserve records of Trump’s talks with Putin.