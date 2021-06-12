Miners drop game 1 of doubleheader to Chillicothe in extras

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- After beating the Chillicothe Paints on Friday, the West Virginia Miners dropped two games in a row back home.

In Game 1, the paints jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first. the Miners would battle back in the 6th inning to tie the game up at 5 apiece. That would send the game into extras, where the Paints would score 4 runs in the 8th inning to win the game 9-5.

The Miners are back home tomorrow, Sunday, June 13th, once again against the paints. First pitch is at 6:35 P.M.