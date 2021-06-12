North Macedonia: Police find 20 Bangladeshi migrants in van

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say officers discovered a group of 20 Bangladeshi migrants packed in a van on a major highway near the border with Serbia. Police said in a statement Saturday that officers found the group during a routine vehicle check Friday near the northern town of Kumanovo and and arrested the van’s 44-year-old Macedonian driver. The statement says the passengers were transferred to a shelter pending deportation to Greece, which is from where they are believed to have entered North Macedonia. A social worker was interviewing the nine minors in the group to determine whether they were traveling alone or with parents or guardians, according to the statement.