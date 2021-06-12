Ronceverte River Festival hosts first ever sensory Saturday

RONCEVERTE, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Ronceverte River Festival returned this year after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

This year's festival had a new feature: The first ever "Sensory Saturday".

Softer music, smaller crowds, and individualized activites marked this event.

Elijah Russell is a Ronceverte resident on the Autism spectrum.

He has lived in Ronceverte all his life, but had never been able to attend the festival. Russell told WVVA News he was excited to have that opportunity.

"I think it's just nice that people like us can be involved with all this stuff," said Russell.

His mom Rebecca, said she is also excited her son had the opportunity to attend this year's festival for the first time.

"It's Just exciting that they can include kids that have sensory needs that you know are quiet you know, that way it includes them," said Russell.

Ashley Guet is another parent who spoke to WVVA News. She agrees this step the city is taking to be more inclusive means a lot to her.

"It makes me feel great they went so far above and beyond to make sure she was included, and others like her were included I really think it's really sweet," said Guet.

Deena Pack, the recent mayor elect said she is thrilled Ronceverte is leading the way in inclusion efforts for this population.

"I'm so proud of Ronceverte and our leadership, and the River Festival's leadership's and taking that initiative to be more inclusive."

Ben Anderson, the treasurer for the River Festival, said after a year that was difficult for so many people, making this inclusive space is a fulfilling experience.

"Usually festivals are so loud, that it's not a good opportunity for individuals with special needs to come enjoy," said Anderson. "And so we have created an environment that's quieter so they can enjoy individual activities and they can participate in all the fun. It's just so rewarding, that we can give back to the special needs community in that way."

This is just an additional effort the city of Roncverte is making to be more inclusive.

They are also planning to install non-verbal communication boards in Island Park in the coming months.