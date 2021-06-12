Summer tourism proves lucrative for winter mountain resorts

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (AP) — While mountain resorts are primarily known for picturesque skiing and snowboarding during winter months, summer tourism can be just as lucrative for business. For more than 20 years, Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County has offered “Summer Adventures” to offseason guests, which include attractions such as the Alpine Slide, Alpine Tower, chairlift rides, rock wall and paddle boarding, among others. This summer, Seven Springs also added the Foggy Goggle Axe House for axe throwing and the Trampoline Thing for guests to jump and flip up to 24 feet in the air.