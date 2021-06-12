UN approves Costa Rica’s Grynspan to head UN trade body

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved the nomination of Costa Rican economist Rebecca Grynspan to head the U.N. agency promoting trade and development. She is the first woman and Central American to lead the Geneva-based organization. Grynspan’s nomination by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development was approved Friday by the assembly. The agency supports developing countries trying to benefit from the globalized economy. Since 2014, Grynspan has been secretary-general of the Ibero-American General Secretariatm which supports preparations for Ibero-American summits. From 2010 to 2014, she was the deputy administrator of the United Nations Development Program.