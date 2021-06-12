Vandy, Stanford heading to CWS after super regional sweeps

Reigning national champion Vanderbilt and Stanford swept their NCAA super regionals and became the first teams to lock up spots in the College World Series. Jack Leiter gave Vanderbilt another stellar pitching performance in a 4-1 win over East Carolina. Stanford is in the CWS for the first time since 2008 after Alex Williams pitched a two-hitter and Brock Jones homered three times in a 9-0 win at Texas Tech. North Carolina State beat Arkansas 6-5 to even that series. In super regional openers, Mississippi State beat Notre Dame 9-8 and Dallas Baptist defeated Virginia 6-5.