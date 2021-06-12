WhistlePigs keep undefeated streak alive

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- Princeton entered their game with the Danville Otterbots the last undefeated team in the Appalachian League on Saturday evening.

And they left their game still without a loss.

Princeton took down the Otterbots 11-7 at Hunnicut Stadium on Saturday. The Otterbots jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning... but Princeton would explode for 5 runs in just 3 innings. Danville would battel back but the WhistlePigs never let their foot off the gas en route to their 7th straight win.

Their undefeated streak will once again be on the line back home on Sunday at &:00 P.M., once again against Danville.