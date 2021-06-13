After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade

LONDON (AP) — Fresh from charming leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall in southwest England, Queen Elizabeth II was back at her residence at Windsor Castle to view a military parade to mark her official birthday. The 95-year-old monarch sat on a dais on Saturday to watch the ceremony that despite ongoing social distancing restrictions did not disappoint on the pomp and pageantry front. If she was tired after meeting G-7 leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, on Friday evening, it didn’t show. The ceremony is a gift from the Household Division of army regiments, which has a close affinity with the monarch.