Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan for 365th straight day

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago bus driver looking for a way to relieve stress during the coronavirus pandemic has jumped into Lake Michigan for a 365th straight day. Dan O’Conor said Saturday that he started jumping into the lake at Montrose Harbor on the city’s North Side last year to relieve stress. He continued jumping in through the fall before winter came and things got harder because he’d have to hack a hole in the ice-covered lake before taking the plunge. He posted videos of his jumps online and says he was encouraged by the response. So he decided to stick it out for a full year.