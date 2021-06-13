Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship

There is no shortage of job openings for local election officials in Michigan. It’s the same in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and other states. After facing threats and intimidation during the 2020 presidential election, and now the potential for new punishments, county election officials are quitting or retiring early. The once quiet job has become a political minefield thanks to the baseless claims of widespread fraud pushed by many in the Republican Party. Their exits raise concerns over whether the jobs will be filled by loyalists of former President Donald Trump who are intent on sabotaging the process of running elections.